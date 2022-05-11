Hiring boom begins in India as Covid infections decrease

The percentage increase in hiring volume is also likely to see a 3 per cent jump to reach 23 per cent during the April-June period compared to the January-March quarter, according to the quarterly hiring tracker by one of the leading job portals Indeed.



First-time job seekers gained widespread acceptance from employers, with nearly eight out of 10 securing their jobs during the March quarter.



Most of the hiring of first-time job seekers was from employers in the information technology (85 per cent), telecommunication (79 per cent) and e-commerce (75 per cent) sectors.



"With the decrease in the number of Covid cases and the reopening of the economy in the past quarter, we have started seeing some stabilisation in the job market," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.