Amit Shah's doctored video: Delhi Police summon 16 leaders

Around 16 leaders, including Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, in seven states have been summoned by Delhi Police in connection with the investigation over a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah that was shared on social media, sources said on Tuesday, 30 April.

The special cell has also sent police teams to Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh as a part of an ongoing probe into the matter.

Earlier, on Monday, Reddy along with four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members -- Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem were summoned to appear before police on May 1.

According to sources, one Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha candidate in Uttar Pradesh, and two Congress leaders in Rajasthan and Nagaland have also been asked to appear before police with their mobile phones.

This comes after Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR after two complaints were received by police, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Following this, the Delhi Police Special Cell Cyber Wing's IFSO unit filed an FIR.