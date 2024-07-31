Home Ministry displays order withdrawing ban on govt employees joining RSS activities

The Ministry of home affairs, on Wednesday, 31 July displayed the official order on the withdrawal of ban on participation of government employees in activities of RSS, on its website’s home page for public knowledge.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order earlier in July to withdraw ban on the participation of government employees in the activities of RSS. This ban had been in place since 1966.

BJP's IT head Amit Malviya said in a post on X: "The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi Govt.”

“The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place," he added.