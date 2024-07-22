Ban on govt employees joining RSS activities lifted; Congress questions order

In 1966, a ban was imposed, Ramesh said, on government employees taking part in RSS activities — and rightly so.

'After 4 June 2024, relations between the self-anointed non-biological PM and the RSS have nosedived. On 9 July 2024, the 58-year ban that was in force even during Mr Vajpayee's tenure as PM was removed,' he added.

'The bureaucracy can now come in knickers too I suppose,' Ramesh said, alluding to the RSS uniform of khaki shorts, which was replaced by brown trousers in 2016.

The Congress leader also shared a screenshot of the original order dated 30 November 1966, which bans the association of government servants with the activities of the RSS and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Tagging the 9 July order, BJP's Amit Malviya for his part held the original order shouldn't have been passed in the first place.