Why their khaki knickers are in a twist…

Thank you for the warning, Rahul Gandhi,’ wrote the Hindutva right-wing magazine Swarajya. Where was the warning? Swarajya took Rahul Gandhi’s claim, “We have defeated the Ram Mandir movement”, as a warning or a challenge, if you will.

The online magazine wrote, "On July 7, 2024, Rahul Gandhi, revealing his political agenda, made the most important statement of his political career: 'The movement started by Lal Krishna Advani, centred on Ayodhya, has been defeated by us in Ayodhya...’”

Swarajya saw a warning in this statement. They also recognised Rahul Gandhi’s ideological intent. They asked, with concern, whether Hindus were listening — and getting the message.

Swarajya is right. Rahul Gandhi’s statement is more an expression of intent than a description of reality. Gandhi said this to a gathering in Ahmedabad after BJP partymen had attacked the Congress office in Ahmedabad. What was he alluding to? What could defeating the ‘Ram Mandir movement’ mean? And how was it done?