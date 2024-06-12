RSS tells BJP where it went wrong

The Organiser, the mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has come down on the BJP for not winning absolute majority on its own in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

An article by Ratan Sharda published in the magazine holds that the results are the consequences of the BJP’s "overconfidence" in its leaders and workers. Sharda writes that instead of listening to the voice of the common people, BJP workers were gloating over a victory solely dependent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'fan following'.

The article begins by stating that though Modi's government has reached the Centre for the third time, the BJP has failed to form a government with full majority on its own.

The new NDA coalition government headed by Modi reflects the party's poor and disappointing performance in many states including Uttar Pradesh, and it is high time for "a reality check" for the BJP to understand ground realities. This, in light of the fact that the saffron party won 303 seats in 2019. "Let us remind you that the Sangh calls its workers volunteers," writes Sharda.

The article also says BJP leaders neither reach out to 'volunteers' for election support, nor do they pay any attention to those working at the grassroots level, and lashes out at the BJP for expressing confidence in workers campaigning with the help of 'selfies'.

Sharda also writes that the election results will show a mirror to the party and bring much-needed self-assessment, and reserves some particularly sharp comments about the BJP's performance in Maharashtra. Sharda holds that the BJP became "too involved" in Maharashtra, resulting in unnecessary politics within the party.