In Uttarakhand, homes crack, land sinks, Sindrwani villagers fear for their lives

Every jolt during the night sends a shiver down the collective spine of Sindrwani’s residents. The thunder of falling rocks and the eerie sound of shifting ground constantly reminds the Uttarakhand villagers of disaster looming.

But then, they have the evidence of their eyes too, do they not, by daylight?

Fresh cracks appear daily in the walls of their homes — they are not just breaking apart buildings, they are crushing hopes, trust and generations of hard-won dreams.

This is the daily reality of the residents of Sindrwani village in Uttarakhand, suspended between life and death.

Located in the Agastyamuni block of Rudraprayag district, Sindrwani Talli village has been grappling with landslides and land subsidence for over a week. Around 20 families have been losing sleep, any sense of security and peace of mind long fled. What were once safe homes are turning into piles of rubble around their ears. Helplessly, people are watching their fields, cowsheds and entire livelihoods — built over generations — sink into the earth.