Honouring E.V. Chitnis, a pillar of India’s space programme, on his century

In a post on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh paid tribute to Professor Eknath Vasant Chitnis, one of the founding pillars of India’s space programme, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

“The remarkable EV Chitnis, one of the original foundational pillars of India's space programme, has just turned 100 yesterday,” Ramesh posted, and recalled the historic moment in February 1962 when Chitnis and Vikram Sarabhai met India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad.

This meeting paved the way for the creation of the INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research), launching India’s journey into space.

Chitnis’ pioneering work was instrumental not only in scientific discovery but also the technological applications that followed. For many years, he guided the Physical Research Laboratory and the Space Applications Centre, both based in Ahmedabad, playing a fundamental role in shaping India's space capabilities.

Born in 1925 in Maharashtra, Chitnis pursued advanced studies in physics and chemistry, eventually becoming a key figure in establishing India's early satellite and rocket programmes.