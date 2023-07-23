Inspired by Sputnik, India's strides in space since Sarabhai

It was on April 19, 1975, that India strode into the 'space age' with the successful launch of 'Aryabhata', the first satellite, named in honour of the ancient mathematician and astronomer Aryabhata.

Since then, India has made significant leaps in the vast and endless domain of space through Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the nodal agency and flag-bearer of the Indian Space Programme.



The purview of the Indian space programme includes a gamut of specialised fields such as remote sensing, astronomy and astrophysics, atmospheric sciences, and space sciences in general. The twin objectives of India's space programme are: Space discovery and exploration through space missions, and the promotion of research and education related to space science in India.