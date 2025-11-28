Hopeful of reaching framework trade deal with US this year: Comm Secy

India is once again “hopeful” — a word now doing more diplomatic heavy lifting than any official in South Block — of reaching a framework trade deal with the United States by the end of this year, Union commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal announced on Friday.

In the increasingly surreal universe of Indo–US trade negotiations, this amounts to saying the cast has reassembled, the orchestra is tuning, and the audience is politely pretending not to notice that the script has been rewritten a dozen times and the curtains malfunction every other act.

For seven years now — yes, seven — India and the US have been performing this slow-moving tragicomedy. It began around 2018, when Washington abruptly yanked India out of the GSP programme; progressed through 2019–20 mini-deals that were always “days away”; morphed under the Biden administration into a “reset”; and has since evolved into an heroic multi-season series with no finale in sight.

What was once sold as a “simple limited trade package” has matured into parallel negotiations, multiple working streams, and at least three separate timelines, none of which are on speaking terms with reality.

Agrawal, gamely keeping up the illusion of forward motion, said India remains in “protracted negotiations” on a framework deal to resolve America’s tariff barrage. “These are two separate parallel negotiations going on, but one will feed into the other,” he said, as though explaining the mating habits of two bureaucratic tortoises.

Meanwhile, Washington has quietly pocketed several concessions already — which no one on either side is eager to describe out loud. India has rolled back import duties on certain ICT (information and communication technology) products, restored access for some American agricultural goods, and even shelved or withdrawn a few WTO disputes.