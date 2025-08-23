Jaishankar flags 3 main issues in ties with US; says India has certain red lines

The 25 per cent tariff has already come into effect and additional levies are due from August 27.

Jaishankar said that US President Trump's way of dealing with the world is a very major departure from the traditional way of doing so and the entire world is facing this issue.

"We've not had a US President who has conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. That itself is a departure that's not limited to India," he said.

The external affairs minister said trade is "really the major issue" between the two countries, adding India has certain "red lines" and that the negotiations for the proposed trade are underway.

"We as the government are committed to defend the interests of our farmers and small producers. We are very determined on that. That's not something we can compromise on," he said.

The negotiations for a bilateral trade deal between the two countries hit a roadblock after India refused to open up its agricultural and dairy sectors.

The external affairs minister also responded to repeated allegations by Trump administration officials that India is "profiteering" by buying discounted Russian crude oil and then selling refined petroleum products at premium prices in Europe and other places.

"It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business," Jaishankar said.

"That's really curious. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it," he said.

Jaishankar listed India's procurement of Russian crude oil as the second key issue in its ties with the US.

"The second issue, in a way, is being presented as an oil issue. But why I say it's being presented is because the same arguments which have been used to target India have not been applied to the largest oil importer, which is China, has not been applied to the largest LNG importer, which is the European Union," he said.

"And when people say we are funding the war or putting money in the coffers of (President Vladimir) Putin... the Russia-European Union trade is bigger than India-Russia trade. So is Europe not putting money into Putin's coffers," he asked.

Jaishankar acknowledged that India's procurement of Russian crude oil has gone up in the last few years and noted that it is driven by national interests.