Silkyara tunnel: horizontal drilling to reach workers reaches 42 m, says govt
People inside the area reported in the morning through a modified communication system that they are safe, said the government
Horizontal drilling to evacuate trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi has reached 42 metres or 67 per cent of the blockade, rekindling hopes of the stranded 41 workers being rescued soon.
In a statement, the government said the second lifeline for food distribution is functioning efficiently, ensuring an ample supply of items like roti, sabzi, khichdi, daliya, oranges, and bananas, in addition to the supply of medicines and other essentials like clothes, undergarments, toothpaste, soap etc.
It further said a modified communication system with wire connectivity has been developed by NDRF/SDRF, through which clear communication is being made and added that "people inside reported in the morning that they are safe".
"NHIDCL has resumed horizontal boring from the Silkyara end to rescue workers using an auger boring machine. As of date, 42 metres of pipes have been inserted," the statement said.
Fabrication of a protective canopy for the drilling machine is also underway, it added.
Boring through the debris of the collapsed stretch from the Silkyara end was put on hold on Friday afternoon when the American-made heavy-duty auger machine encountered a hard obstacle after about 22 m. The stalled horizontal drilling operations resumed on Tuesday.
