Silkyara tunnel: horizontal drilling to reach workers reaches 42 m, says govt

Horizontal drilling to evacuate trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi has reached 42 metres or 67 per cent of the blockade, rekindling hopes of the stranded 41 workers being rescued soon.

In a statement, the government said the second lifeline for food distribution is functioning efficiently, ensuring an ample supply of items like roti, sabzi, khichdi, daliya, oranges, and bananas, in addition to the supply of medicines and other essentials like clothes, undergarments, toothpaste, soap etc.

It further said a modified communication system with wire connectivity has been developed by NDRF/SDRF, through which clear communication is being made and added that "people inside reported in the morning that they are safe".