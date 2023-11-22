Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Trapped workers get veg pulao, matar-paneer for dinner
Trapped workers receive first hot meal for dinner supplied in 150 packets through 6-inch wide pipeline
Workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel were supplied veg pulao, matar-paneer, and chapatis slapped with butter for dinner Tuesday night through a food pipe stuck through the collapsed part of the structure.
The dinner, prepared under the doctor's supervision with less oil and spices to make it easily digestible, was supplied to the workers in 150 packets, cook Sanjit Rana said.
Fruits were sent to them earlier in the day, he said. The 6-inch wide pipeline helped the rescuers capture trapped workers' first pictures in days. The pictures, which were taken with an endoscopic flexi camera, showed workers were doing fine, authorities said.
In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.
This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.
The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.
Published: 22 Nov 2023, 9:08 AM