Uttarkashi: First tunnel visuals emerge. PLUS: What are the 5 plans to evacuate trapped workers?

In a recent update on the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, rescuers shared the first video footage of the labourers who have been trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel for the past 10 days.

An endoscopic camera, sent through a 6-inch pipeline put in to deliver food and essential supplies, recorded visuals of the trapped workers.

The footage showed the workers, still in their yellow and white helmets, receiving food items delivered through the pipeline and interacting with the rescue teams.

They all seemed to be in relatively good health, which could offer a bit of welcome relief to anxious families, friends and well-wishers across the nation following their painful story.