Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: CCTV footage of workers trapped in tunnel surfaces for the first time

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline

Screenshot of the video showing workers trapped inside collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel (photo: screen grab from @khabrimishra/X)
Rescuers on Tuesday, 21 November released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel for nine days.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing.

The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening. 

Published: 21 Nov 2023, 9:54 AM
