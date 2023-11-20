Uttarkashi tunnel crisis: Red carpet to a rescue?

While the Modi government may boast about its commitment to development and infrastructure projects, it cannot afford to neglect the immediate and pressing needs of the people during a crisis. The fact that a critical rescue operation is competing for attention with VIP welcomes and red carpets underscores a lack of sensitivity and misplaced priorities at the highest levels of governance.

In times of crisis, the nation looks to its leaders for effective and empathetic responses.

Unfortunately, the focus on political grandstanding over the urgent rescue efforts in the Char Dham tunnel raises serious questions about the Modi government's commitment to the welfare and safety of its citizens.

It is high time for the government to realign its priorities and demonstrate a genuine commitment to the lives at stake in this dire situation.