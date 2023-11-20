Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Drilling on hold, rescue workers prep for multi-pronged approach

Rescue work at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand was virtually on hold on 19 November as the agencies involved in the effort set themselves up for the next stage -- adopting multiple approaches to reach the 41 men trapped inside for a week.

Officials said a road to the top of the hill has been laid in a single day for digging a vertical shaft down into the tunnel.

Also, the Tehri Hydroelectric Development Corporation was set to begin “micro tunneling” Sunday night, 19 November from the Barkot end of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route, part of which collapsed on 12 November.

Boring through the debris of the collapsed 60-metre stretch from the Silkyara end was put on hold Friday afternoon when the American-made heavy-duty auger machine encountered a hard obstacle after about 22 metres.

The setback forced a rethink on Friday. Officials drew up a series of alternative plans to reach the workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel.

But after a visit to the site Sunday, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said boring horizontally through the debris with the huge auger machine appeared to be the best bet. He anticipated a breakthrough two and a half days.