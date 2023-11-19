Uttarkashi tunnel: BRO making road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

Efforts were underway on Sunday to build an access road at the top of the hill above Silkyara tunnel for initiating vertical drilling to reach 41 workers trapped for seven days, with authorities hopeful that a platform to drill the hole might be ready by Sunday afternoon.

Larger diameter pipes have also been inserted up to a length of 42 metres through the debris on Sunday morning to provide enough food and other essentials to the trapped workers, a control room set up at the site said.

Work on building the road began on Saturday evening with personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the job, an official at the spot said. Senior officials, including those from the prime minister's office (PMO) who visited the site on Saturday, are still stationed in Silkyara to oversee the operations aimed at the safe evacuation of the trapped workers.

A five-plan strategy on which work will begin simultaneously has been devised to rescue the labourers after the earlier strategies did not produce the desired results.