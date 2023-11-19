Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: for a week, what was done to rescue 41 workers?

It has been a week since 41 workers were trapped inside an under-construction tunnel at Silkyara in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after parts of the structure collapsed following a landslide last Sunday.



Here is a timeline of the disaster and the rescue efforts that followed:



November 12: Workers are trapped as portions of the Silkyara-Dandalgaon under-construction tunnel on the Brahmkhal-Yamunotri highway collapse following a landslide at around 5.30 am on the day of Diwali.

Rescue efforts are launched by the district administration and arrangements made to supply oxygen, electricity and eatables to the trapped labourers through air-compressed pipes.

Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), project executing agency National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), join rescue efforts.