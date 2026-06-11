‘Horrific and inhuman’: CM Rio seeks justice for six Nagas killed in Manipur
Nagaland CM says killings are especially tragic as they come soon after Naga organisations secure the safe release of 14 hostages
Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has strongly condemned the killing of six Nagas in Manipur, describing the incident as "horrific and inhuman" and calling for immediate action against those responsible.
In a statement posted on X, Rio said the killings were particularly tragic because they came shortly after Naga organisations facilitated the safe release of 14 hostages, ensuring their well-being and dignity throughout their captivity.
The development follows the recovery of six bodies in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. Manipur Police said on Wednesday that the mortal remains are suspected to be those of six missing Naga men who had allegedly been held hostage by armed groups.
Rio said the release of the 14 hostages was carried out following appeals from church organisations led by the Baptist World Alliance and consultations with Naga civil society groups. He added that he had personally participated in efforts to secure their freedom in keeping with the humanitarian and Christian values upheld by the Naga community.
Crediting the United Naga Council (UNC) and other apex Naga bodies for exercising restraint during an "extremely volatile situation", Rio said the safe release of the hostages reflected the Naga people's commitment to peace and human dignity.
However, he noted that appeals for the reciprocal release of six Naga hostages allegedly held by members of the Kuki community ended in tragedy.
"Instead of their safe return, the six individuals were reportedly killed," Rio said, calling the incident "shocking" and "beyond comprehension".
The chief minister said the killings had deeply wounded the conscience of the Naga people and urged both the Centre and the Manipur government to ensure swift justice.
"Accountability is essential. Only through a fair, transparent and credible process can a measure of confidence be restored among the people," he said.
Rio called for those responsible to be identified, apprehended and prosecuted under the law. He also urged authorities to take impartial measures to guarantee the safety and security of all communities, warning that any further erosion of public trust could aggravate the already fragile situation in Manipur.
Appealing for calm, the Nagaland chief minister urged Nagas in Manipur, Nagaland, the wider Northeast and Myanmar not to allow grief and anger to trigger further violence.
"Let us remain united, vigilant and guided by the principles of peace, justice and human dignity," he said.
Rio also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed solidarity with the victims, saying the entire Naga community stands with them during this period of grief.
With PTI inputs
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