Manipur: 14 Kuki hostages freed after a month in captivity; 6 Naga men still missing

Fourteen Kuki individuals abducted nearly a month ago in Manipur's Senapati district were released on Tuesday, marking a significant breakthrough in efforts to ease tensions arising from the state's prolonged ethnic conflict.

Officials said all the hostages were handed over safely at the Senapati district headquarters in the presence of police and security personnel.

The release was facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Naga community in Manipur, along with several civil society organisations based in Senapati district.

The abductees were among more than 50 people taken hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on 13 May, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.

Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh welcomed the development, describing it as a positive humanitarian gesture and calling for an end to violence.

He praised the Naga community for helping secure the release of the hostages and said the act reflected compassion, responsibility and concern for human life.

The chief minister also assured that those responsible for the crisis would face legal action and reiterated that justice would be delivered to victims and their families.

UNC cites humanitarian considerations

UNC president Ng. Lorho said the decision to release the hostages followed appeals from the Centre, the state government, church organisations and tribal bodies.

"Nagas are cultured people. We respect human rights," Lorho said, adding that the council had also taken into account assurances made regarding efforts to trace six missing Naga men who remain in captivity.

According to the UNC, discussions with stakeholders enabled the safe transfer of the 14 hostages to district authorities and security forces.