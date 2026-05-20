Naga women stage protests across Manipur, demand release of hostages
Demonstrators urge Centre to secure safe return of six Naga men allegedly held by Kuki militants as hostage crisis in hill districts continues
Thousands of women staged sit-in protests across Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of six Naga men who remain in captivity after a series of abductions in the state's hill districts earlier this month.
The protests were organised in several districts, including Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Noney, with demonstrators expressing solidarity with the families of the missing men and calling for urgent government intervention.
In Senapati district headquarters, normal life was disrupted as markets remained shut and commercial vehicles stayed off the roads during the agitation.
Protesters carried placards reading “Hostages must be released; Kuki militants, stop kidnapping” and raised slogans demanding justice and the safe return of those still missing.
Naga Women's Union president Priscilla Thiumai appealed to the Centre to ensure the hostages were brought back unharmed at the earliest.
“We want to send a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government must give justice and bring back the hostages at the earliest without any harm,” Thiumai told reporters.
She also demanded immediate action against those responsible for the abductions and called for the withdrawal of the SoO (Suspension of Operations) agreement between the Centre and Kuki militant groups.
“The culprits should be arrested and brought to book immediately. Such acts by Kuki militants, who are observing the Suspension of Operations pact with the Centre, have become a norm. This is not acceptable. We appeal to the Centre to abrogate the SoO pact with the Kuki militants,” she said.
Hostage crisis follows deadly ambush
According to reports, more than 38 people were abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on 13 May, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.
Since then, 31 hostages have been released, including 12 Naga women from Konsakhul village and 16 members of the Kuki community from Kangpokpi district. Two Salesian brothers were also freed.
However, six Naga men continued to remain in captivity as of Wednesday, with their whereabouts unknown.
Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, has also claimed that 14 members of the community continue to be held hostage by Naga groups.
The competing claims highlight the continuing tensions in Manipur's hill districts, where community organisations have been pressing authorities to secure the release of all those allegedly being held captive and prevent further escalation of the situation.
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