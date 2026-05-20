Naga women stage protests across Manipur, demand release of hostages

Thousands of women staged sit-in protests across Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of six Naga men who remain in captivity after a series of abductions in the state's hill districts earlier this month.

The protests were organised in several districts, including Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong and Noney, with demonstrators expressing solidarity with the families of the missing men and calling for urgent government intervention.

In Senapati district headquarters, normal life was disrupted as markets remained shut and commercial vehicles stayed off the roads during the agitation.

Protesters carried placards reading “Hostages must be released; Kuki militants, stop kidnapping” and raised slogans demanding justice and the safe return of those still missing.

Naga Women's Union president Priscilla Thiumai appealed to the Centre to ensure the hostages were brought back unharmed at the earliest.

“We want to send a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government must give justice and bring back the hostages at the earliest without any harm,” Thiumai told reporters.

She also demanded immediate action against those responsible for the abductions and called for the withdrawal of the SoO (Suspension of Operations) agreement between the Centre and Kuki militant groups.