Manipur: Talks on for release of those still in captivity of armed groups

Efforts are underway in Manipur to secure the release of people still being held hostage by armed groups, with talks continuing among civil society organisations, state government representatives and security forces, officials said on Saturday, 16 May.

According to officials, 31 of around 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who had been held captive in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were released on Thursday and Friday.

The civilians were allegedly taken to undisclosed locations after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday. In a separate incident in Noney district, a civilian was killed and his wife injured in firing by armed men.

Police said intensive efforts were continuing to ensure the “safe release of the remaining persons”. In a statement, the police said the “majority of the detained civilians, belonging to different communities, have been released safely” following “concerted efforts” by the administration, security forces, political leaders and civil society organisations.

“Talks are going on among civil society organisations, representatives of the state government, security forces and Naga and Kuki stakeholders to ensure the safe release of those who are still being held hostage by armed groups,” an official said.