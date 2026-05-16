Manipur: Talks on for release of those still in captivity of armed groups
Over 30 people freed after armed groups detained civilians amid fresh violence in hill districts
Efforts are underway in Manipur to secure the release of people still being held hostage by armed groups, with talks continuing among civil society organisations, state government representatives and security forces, officials said on Saturday, 16 May.
According to officials, 31 of around 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who had been held captive in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were released on Thursday and Friday.
The civilians were allegedly taken to undisclosed locations after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday. In a separate incident in Noney district, a civilian was killed and his wife injured in firing by armed men.
Police said intensive efforts were continuing to ensure the “safe release of the remaining persons”. In a statement, the police said the “majority of the detained civilians, belonging to different communities, have been released safely” following “concerted efforts” by the administration, security forces, political leaders and civil society organisations.
“Talks are going on among civil society organisations, representatives of the state government, security forces and Naga and Kuki stakeholders to ensure the safe release of those who are still being held hostage by armed groups,” an official said.
A senior officer said 12 Naga women from Konsakhul village, who had been held captive by armed militants, were released at Makhan village. He added that four men and 10 women from the Kuki community, who had also been detained in Senapati district, were handed over to security forces late on Thursday night.
“Two Salesian brothers of Don Bosco, including one from Nagaland, were also released by armed groups at separate locations,” the officer said.
In another development on Thursday evening, three members of the Kuki community, including an 18-year-old woman, were handed over to police teams in Senapati district, another official said.
Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam had on Thursday said the government was actively engaging with civil society groups and political leaders to secure the release of all those held captive.
With PTI inputs
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