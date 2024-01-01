Hotel room rents shoot up to lakhs for New Year's Day

As people in India gear up to ring in the New Year, the influx of domestic and international travellers in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra have sent room rents in various hotels, clubs, resorts, etc, soaring.

In many five-star hotels, the rent of special suites and Maharaja rooms has crossed Rs one lakh. On the occasion of New Year, the room rents also includes services like New Year Party, bars and restaurants.

Attractive and lucrative packages are also being offered by five-star hotels to domestic and international travellers in Delhi.

In some package offers provided by these five-star hotels, there is a cash discount and in some places there is an offer of complimentary breakfast as well. However, the special thing is that despite giving all kinds of discounts, the packages of many five-star hotels range from Rs 40,000 to 70,000.

New Year celebrations will continue on January 1 as well that is why hotels are offering packages of two nights and three days to tourists coming to national capital.

According to hotelier D.P. Sharma, celebrations and lavish parties are organised in almost all the five-star hotels of Delhi on New Year. This is the reason why Delhi is a huge favourite destination of tourists on New Year.