Hotter, drier days predicted for Delhi

Delhi can expect hotter days ahead with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting clear skies and dry weather over the next few days.

Though the Met office has not predicted a heatwave for at least a week, such conditions may occur at isolated places.

Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

Strong surface winds during the day and very light rains are likely towards night. The IMD had last month predicted normal to below normal monsoon in northwest India which means more drier and hotter days going ahead.