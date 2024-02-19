Hours before SC hearing, Chandigarh Mayor resigns; 3 AAP councillors join BJP

Hours before the Supreme Court hearing on Monday, 19 February, Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar on Sunday resigned from the post, paving the way for the fresh mayoral election.

Three AAP councillors joined the BJP and extended their support to the BJP candidate in the Municipal Corporation House.

The rebel councillors are Gurcharanjit Singh Kala, Neha and Poonum Devi.

Currently, the BJP has a total of 15 votes in the Municipal Corporation House -- 14 councillors and ex officio member i.e. an MP, in a 35-member House.

The AAP has 13 councillors, while the Congress got seven.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.

With the shifting of loyalties, the BJP will have 18 votes, while the AAP will be reduced to 10 votes.