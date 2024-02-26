Household expenditure doubled since 2011-12: NSSO survey

The per capita monthly household expenditure more than doubled in 2022-23 as compared to 2011-12, according to the latest study of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

NSSO, under Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, conducted Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) during August 2022 to July 2023, an official statement said on Saturday.

The survey aims at generating estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country, for states and Union Territories, and for different socio-economic groups.

As per the survey, the average MPCE at current prices (without imputation) more than doubled to Rs 6,459 in urban areas in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12.

Similarly in rural areas, it jumped to Rs 3,773 from Rs 1,430 at current prices.

As per the study, the average MPCE at 2011-12 prices (without imputation) also increased to Rs 3,510 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 in urban areas.

Similarly, it rose to Rs 2,008 from Rs 1,430 in rural areas at 2011-12 prices.

It showed that the average MPCE also increased (with imputation) to Rs 6,521 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 at current prices in urban areas.

Similarly, it rose to Rs 3,860 from Rs 1,430 in rural areas.

The average MPCE at 2011-12 prices (with imputation) increased to Rs 3,544 in 2022-23 from Rs 2,630 in 2011-12 in urban areas.

It increased to Rs 2,054 from Rs 1,430 in rural areas.