How (not) to deal with communal flare ups

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under a rising tide of Islamophobia, an unfortunate contagion from next-door neighbour Uttarakhand, where the state-sponsored hate campaign against Muslims is promoted by none other than Hindutva’s poster boy, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Ever since he took over as chief minister in 2021, Dhami has pursued a disturbing anti-Muslim line, claiming that the demography of the state had changed because of love jihad, land jihad and mazaar jihad. Accusing Muslims of buying large tracts of land in the hills and building mazaars illegally on forest and government land, Dhami has ranted about precious devbhoomi being swamped by ‘Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas’. The fact that not a single Rohingya Muslim can be spotted in the state is, of course, irrelevant.

Expectedly, anti-Muslim harangues have raked in electoral dividends. Not only did Dhami win the assembly elections with a handsome majority, the BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand earlier this year. The UCC law being in limbo has not stopped Dhami from glorifying Uttarakhand’s status as the first state to have passed the Uniform Civil Code, despite eminent jurists’ repeated warnings that no state legislation can override central laws which cover marriage, divorce, maintenance and adoption.

The BJP leadership has failed to take action against the provocative remarks routinely made by Dhami. State Congress leader Karan Mahara pointed out that the Dhami government has failed on all fronts, be it the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission recruitment scam, the patwari paper leak or the rigging of various competitive examinations. Unemployment is growing and there has been a massive exodus of industries from the state because of misgovernance and corruption. The only two industries flourishing are mining and liquor. Dhami’s anti-Muslim rhetoric is a smokescreen for all these failures.