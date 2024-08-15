How serious is PM Modi’s concern for crimes against women?

He has, of course. not visited the state even once in the last 15 months since May 2023. Similarly, the BJP government in Gujarat not only recommended the remission of life sentence awarded to the perpetrators of the gang-rape victim Bilkis Bano but also failed to oppose petitions for parole filed by rape convicts like Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Asaram Bapu.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim had famously called upon his supporters to support the BJP in 2014. Since then he has consistently courted the BJP and is invariably released on parole at regular intervals, often before crucial elections in Punjab and Haryana. He had often been photographed too in the company of the former Haryana chief minister and now a union minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The head of the Dera Sachha Sauda, an influential sect in Haryana, was convicted of raping two women followers and sent to prison for 20 years in 2018. In 2019, he was sentenced to life for the murder of a journalist and in 2021, he received another life sentence for the 2002 murder of one of his employees. Asaram Bapu was also convicted of raping women in his ashram, one of them a teenager, and his supporters have flaunted his photographs with the prime minister.

BJP-ruled states have performed no better in curbing crimes against women. In fact, in 2021, the highest number of cases of crimes against women were lodged in Uttar Pradesh (56,083) followed by Rajasthan (40,738), Maharashtra (39,526), West Bengal (35,884) and Odisha 31,352, the NCRB records indicated. In terms of rate of crime against women, Assam (168.3) was on the top of the list for 2021, followed by Delhi (147), Odisha (137), Haryana (119.7) and Telangana (111.2).