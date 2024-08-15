Independence Day: PM Modi wants the public to see violence against women punished
In his address from Red Fort, he also accused the Opposition of conspiracy and a 'negative mindset', and called for a ‘secular’ civil code and a 'one nation, one election' policy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the country’s 78th Independence Day. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister hit out at ‘a few people’ with a 'negative mindset':
People need to understand that a few people with a negative mindset (are) conspiring to create imbalance in the country. Nepotism and casteism are harming society... we have to get rid of these from politics.
The PM also took a swipe at earlier governments and stated that previous governments had a 'chalta hai' (lackadaisical) attitude to reforms and development. "There was an environment of status quo. We had to break that mindset. The common man wanted change, but his dreams were not appreciated and he kept waiting for reforms. We implemented big reforms, for the poor, the middle class, deprived sections of the society and youth," he went on to say.
The PM reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing a ‘secular uniform code’ after describing the personal laws in existence as divisive and communal: “The Supreme Court has repeatedly held discussions on uniform civil code because a large section of the country feels, and rightly so, that the current civil code is a communal civil code, a discriminatory civil code. The Constitution tells us, the Supreme Court tells us to end it and it was the dream of the Constitution makers. It is our duty to fulfil it."
He also reiterated the government’s commitment to realising a ‘one nation, one election’ policy: “Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme/initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. The nation has to come forward for one nation, one election.”
The PM also expressed his concern over the safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh: "140 crore Indians are worried about the safety of the Hindus, the minorities in Bangladesh…
"India will always be a well-wisher of Bangladesh's progress. We hope the situation normalises in Bangladesh soon. Indians want the security of Hindus and minorities there to be ensured."
Without naming names or other specifics, but apparently alluding to the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata earlier this month, the prime minister called for wider publicity being accorded to stringent punishments for rapists, to strike fear in their hearts and presumably act as a deterrent.
There is public outrage over atrocities against our mothers and sisters. I feel this outrage. The country, the society, our state governments need to take this seriously. Crimes against women must be probed as soon as possible, those involved in demonic acts must face stringent punishment at the earliest, this is necessary to create faith in society…
"It is important to create this fear…," the PM continued. "There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage.”
Some more important parts from the PM’s address:
I want to create fear in minds of the corrupt to stop the tradition of looting the common man
I don't want the youngsters of my country to be compelled to go abroad to study. Middle-class families have to spend lakhs and crores on their children's education overseas. We want to develop an education system here so that the youth of my country don't need to go abroad; instead, people from abroad should come to India.
I want to tell state governments and all institutions that our country's talent must not face a language barrier. We have to focus on the place of mother tongues in our lives and education.
We also have with us here today the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 140 crore countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players... In the next few days, a huge contingent from India will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics and we are preparing to host the Olympic Games in 2036.
In the last 10 years, we have increased medical seats to nearly 1 lakh. Still, around 25,000 of our youth every year go abroad for medical education and they go to countries where there are conflicts and war. We have decided 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years.
