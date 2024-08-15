Independence Day: PM Modi wants the public to see violence against women punished

The PM also took a swipe at earlier governments and stated that previous governments had a 'chalta hai' (lackadaisical) attitude to reforms and development. "There was an environment of status quo. We had to break that mindset. The common man wanted change, but his dreams were not appreciated and he kept waiting for reforms. We implemented big reforms, for the poor, the middle class, deprived sections of the society and youth," he went on to say.

The PM reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing a ‘secular uniform code’ after describing the personal laws in existence as divisive and communal: “The Supreme Court has repeatedly held discussions on uniform civil code because a large section of the country feels, and rightly so, that the current civil code is a communal civil code, a discriminatory civil code. The Constitution tells us, the Supreme Court tells us to end it and it was the dream of the Constitution makers. It is our duty to fulfil it."