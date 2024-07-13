Teaching law in regional languages can improve access to legal system: CJI

Justice Chandrachud said he was not blaming anyone or suggesting that English should be removed from legal education, only suggesting that regional languages should also be adopted in it.

The CJI further said, "Laws related to regional issues should also be taught in our universities. Suppose a person comes from a village to the university or to the university's legal aid centre and shares his land-related problem. If the student does not know the meaning of Khasra (land record) and Khatauni (land record document), how will the student be able to help that person?"

"After coming to Uttar Pradesh, I realised how precious land is to the people. I understood the meaning and importance of 'taal' and 'talaiyaa' (pond) in legal language," he added.

"This is a country of diversities, some based on language, some on region. In Uttar Pradesh, there are different dialects. In Lucknow people speak Hindustani, while in eastern Uttar Pradesh they use Bhojpuri. This begs the question: how can values of justice and the Constitution be made to reach the people," he said.

Justice Chandrachud pointed out that in higher courts, the proceedings are held in English but the people whose cases are heard often do not understand the arguments being presented in the court.

"As the Chief Justice of India, I have given some directives by which the process of justice can become easy for the common man. For example, various judgements delivered in English are being translated in different languages, which even the common man can understand," he said.