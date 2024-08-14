Paris Paralympics: Sheetal Devi sets sights on gold in debut

After emerging as one of the dominant forces in compound events in recent years, India's armless archer Sheetal Devi is looking to grab the spotlight in her debut Paralympic Game at the picturesque Esplanade des Invalides in Paris on 29 August.

The ranking round starts the Para archery action with the first medal events scheduled for 31 August.

Around 140 athletes will be vying for the nine gold medals on offer over eight days. China were the table toppers at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games and last year’s World Championships.

They will once again look to dominate the field followed by other Asian nations - Iran, India and South Korea among others. Sheetal rose to prominence after her extraordinary performances at the 2023 World Championships and the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, where she won gold medals.

Her fellow teammates Sarita and Rakesh Kumar will be hoping to put up a good show in a mixed team event. The duo are reigning world champions and Hangzhou 2022 winners.

The Asian Paralympic Committee’s newest member Bangladesh will make their debut at these Games with all their hopes resting on Joma Akter in the women compound individual event.

She won the nation’s first-ever Paralympic quota in the final qualifier in Dubai. Para archery was one of the eight Paralympic sports contested at the inaugural Games in Rome in 1960.