Meet Sheetal Devi, first para archer without arms, is now world No.1

It was the book launch of a rather unusual sports personality in Delhi on Friday, 1 December, which attracted an impressive gathering of mediapersons. Sheetal Devi, a 16-year-old para-archer now ranked No.1 in the world and the subject of the book, lapped up all the spotlight for a reason - she is the first armless para-archer in the competitive arena.

Yes, you have heard it right. And her remarkable journey has been captured in the book Being You: Against All Odds. The archer from remote Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir stood tall amid stories of human courage and resilience in the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China in October where she claimed two gold medals and silver – a feat which boosted her rankings to the top.

‘’She is nothing short of a prodigy,’’ remarked Deepa Malik, a silver medalist in Rio Paralympics and an iconic figure in the country’s recent Paralympics revolution. Replying to a query from National Herald, Malik, the long serving president of Paralympics Committee of India said it was a wonder for the first armless archer in the world to come this far with just one year of dedicated practice.

‘’Only last month, she won the Youth Asian merit award in Asian Paralympic Congress in Saudi Arabia. Sheetal showed the maturity and expertise of an elite athlete in the last Asian Para Games where she was trailing before coming back with scores of 10, 10, 10 for the gold,’’ said Malik.