The bowmaker of Pakyong, upholding Sikkim's archery legacy

It takes a while to realise that Tshering Dorjee Bhutia never earned his living from making bows. For 60 years, his income came from carpentry — mainly repairing furniture. But his inspiration came from archery, deeply embedded in the culture of his native Sikkim. His life is so wrapped up in this art and craft that it’s all the 83-year-old wants to talk about, at his modest home in Karthok village of Pakyong district. His many decades as a skilled wood worker sit lightly on him. He would rather be known as the bowmaker of Pakyong.

“I was 10 or 12 when I started making things with wood. Gradually, they began taking the shape of a bow and people started buying them. That’s how this bowman was born,” Tshering tells us.

“Previously, the bow was made differently,” he says, showing us some of his products. “This earlier type was called tabjoo (in Nepali). It consisted of two simple pieces of stick joined together, tied and covered with the chamra (leather). The version we make nowadays is called the ‘boat design’. Making one bow takes three days, at least. But that’s for an active, young hand. An old hand would take a few more days,” Tshering says with a mischievous smile.

Tshering has been making bows and arrows for over six decades now in his hometown, some 30 km from Gangtok. Karthok is known for its Buddhist monastery — the sixth oldest in Sikkim. Locals say Karthok had more bowmakers once, but Tshering is now the only one left.

In one vital way, Tshering’s house reflects the charm of Karthok. You reach the portico only after passing through a bright and colourful garden that is home to nearly 500 varieties of flowers and plants. He even has a greenhouse and a nursery in his backyard, where you find some 800 orchids, besides herbs, ornamental varieties, and bonsai plants. This is largely the effort of his eldest son Sangay Tshering Bhutia, 39, a highly skilled horticulturist. Sangay designs several types of gardens, sells plants, and even teaches and initiates others into horticulture.