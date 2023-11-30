How US surveillance of Indian ‘field officer’ exposed Pannun assassination plot

Three federal agencies of the US government kept an Indian ‘senior field officer’ named as CC-1 (co-conspirator-1?) earlier attached to the CRPF, and drug trafficker Nikhil Gupta alias ‘Nick’ under surveillance for two months during May and June this year.

The surveillance took the lid off what the US alleges was an Indian government initiative to assassinate Khalistan activist and attorney Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen, in the United States. It also led to the arrest of Nick Gupta on 30 June by police in Czechoslovakia at the request of the US agencies, and the filing of a case in a New York court.

While the court filings come as a diplomatic embarrassment for India, the stunning details of how an Indian government employee, presumably an ‘Intelligence’ operative, was placed under surveillance for months have left officials in New Delhi red-faced.