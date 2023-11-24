Attempt on my life threat to US sovereignty: separatist leader Pannun

Calling the foiled attempt on his life "transnational terrorism" and a "threat to US sovereignty", Khalistan separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said on Thursday that he would let the American government respond to it.

The New York-based Pannun's remarks came a day after the Financial Times reported that authorities in the US had thwarted a conspiracy to assassinate him and issued a warning to India over concerns that it was involved in the plot.

"The foiled attempt on my life on American soil by Indian agents is transnational terrorism which is a threat to US sovereignty, freedom of speech and democracy, so I will let the US government respond to this threat," Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen, said in a statement released on Thursday.

As per the Financial Times report, the US informed some of its allies about the plot following the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada. In September, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said there were “credible allegations” linking New Delhi to Nijjar’s fatal shooting.