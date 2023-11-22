US foiled plot to eliminate Pannun, issued warning to India: report

US authorities have thwarted a conspiracy to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil and issued a warning to India over concerns that it was involved in the plot, according to multiple people familiar with the case, a media report has said.

The target of the plot was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American and Canadian citizen who is the general counsel for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based group that is part of a movement pushing for the independent Sikh state of Khalistan, the Financial Times reported. The SFJ is banned in India.

People familiar with the case, who requested anonymity owing to the sensitive nature of the intelligence that prompted the warning, did not say whether the protest to New Delhi led the plotters to abandon their plan, or whether the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intervened and foiled a scheme already in motion, the Financial Times reported.