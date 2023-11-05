Canada tainted Nijjar probe by making allegations without evidence: Indian envoy

India has accused Canada of already tainting the investigation into the killing of pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist in New Delhi, by dragging the country's name into it without producing any evidence.

"Where is the evidence? Where is the conclusion of the investigation? I would go a step further and say now the investigation has already been tainted. A direction has come from someone at a high level to say India or Indian agents are behind it," Indian high commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Globe and Mail newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

India-Canada relations have deteriorated ever since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a statement in the country's Parliament on 18 September, alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, in June.

Trudeau also said his government had shared details of the allegations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Trudeau's visit to Delhi for the G20 summit in September, asking New Delhi to cooperate in the investigation.