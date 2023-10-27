Canada expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada has said out of the 38,000 visas for Indians, it will only be able to process 20,000 by the end of December this year owing to a recent reduction of staff on the ground.

At a meeting of the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration this week, immigration minister Marc Miller said there are now only five members to do on-the-ground visa work in India, CIC News reported.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) which processes visa applications, had its staff reduced from 27 to just five this month after India, seeking diplomatic parity, asked Canada to withdraw its 41 diplomats in the wake of tensions between the two countries following the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusation that India was involved in the incident.

The IRCC now expects there will be approximately 17,500 Indian applications in backlog at the beginning of 2024. However, signalling hope, senior officials with the country's top Immigration Department said that the government is working to return to normal processing for Indian applications by early 2024.