How will BJP get over 400 seats when it is losing everywhere, asks Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 24 May, wondered how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was raising the slogan of winning over 400 seats when his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was losing everywhere.

He said there is every possibility of the INDIA bloc getting a majority.

Talking to reporters in his hometown Kalaburagi, Kharge said people have provided a good environment in favour of the INDIA bloc.

"It is an election between the people and PM Modi because people are frustrated today, especially due to price rise and high unemployment, he said. Also, there is a big assault happening on democracy and Indian Constitution," the Congress president added.

He said the BJP is running the administration by misusing the autonomous bodies, due to which people are upset with them and are supporting the INDIA bloc; hence, the alliance has a good opportunity.

“There is every possibility of INDIA bloc getting majority. INDIA can stop the BJP from coming to power,” Kharge said.

Asking people to wait till 4 June when the results will be out, he said the next course of action will be decided based on the outcome of election results.