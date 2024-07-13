HP Assembly bypolls: Congress clinches Dehra seat after 25 years

In a significant blow to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has secured the Dehra seat after a 25-year hiatus with Kamlesh Thakur, wife of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emerging victorious against the BJP's Hoshiyar Singh with a margin of 9,000 votes.

Thakur secured 32,737 votes (57.94%), defeating Hoshyar Singh, who garnered 23,338 votes (41.3%). Additionally, 150 electors voted for NOTA in Dehra.

Despite trailing by a narrow margin in the first four rounds, 53-year-old Thakur took the lead in the fifth round and ultimately achieved her first election victory. Her rival Hoshyar Singh had previously won as an Independent candidate from Dehra in both 2017 and 2022.

"The party leaders and workers toiled day and night for this momentous day. All credit goes to the people who stood by the party unwaveringly. I am proud of the people of Dehra," Thakur said following her win.