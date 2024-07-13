HP Assembly bypolls: Congress clinches Dehra seat after 25 years
Victory particularly significant as it marks Congress' entry into the traditionally BJP-dominated Kangra region
In a significant blow to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has secured the Dehra seat after a 25-year hiatus with Kamlesh Thakur, wife of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, emerging victorious against the BJP's Hoshiyar Singh with a margin of 9,000 votes.
Thakur secured 32,737 votes (57.94%), defeating Hoshyar Singh, who garnered 23,338 votes (41.3%). Additionally, 150 electors voted for NOTA in Dehra.
Despite trailing by a narrow margin in the first four rounds, 53-year-old Thakur took the lead in the fifth round and ultimately achieved her first election victory. Her rival Hoshyar Singh had previously won as an Independent candidate from Dehra in both 2017 and 2022.
"The party leaders and workers toiled day and night for this momentous day. All credit goes to the people who stood by the party unwaveringly. I am proud of the people of Dehra," Thakur said following her win.
Chief minister Sukhu, reacting to the historic victory, congratulated Congress activists and remarked, "The people of Himachal Pradesh have rejected 'dal-badal' politics. They have charted the future course of politics and strengthened democracy."
He further noted, "In 2022, the people of Himachal gave us 40 seats. Despite the political poaching in the state, the public has delivered a decisive response. This victory signifies that the people are vigilant and that such tactics will not prevail."
Highlighting that three independent MLAs "had no reason to resign. They could have simply allied with the BJP, but they learned their lesson", Sukhu added, "I dedicated all my efforts to the Dehra constituency". Two of the three MLAs who had resigned, have lost.
This victory is particularly significant as it marks the Congress' entry into the traditionally BJP-dominated Kangra region, raising their seat tally to 10. Which is why Congress workers celebrated hard after Kamlesh Thakur's victory.
With these two victories, Congress has increased its tally from 38 to 40 seats in the 68-seat state Vidhan Sabha. The BJP's total seats have also risen from 27 to 28 after the by poll results.
