Huawei CEO India approaches Delhi HC challenging LOC against him

Huawei Telecommunications India Chief Executive Officer Xiongwei (David) Li has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him which restrained the Chinese national from leaving the country.



On May 1, Xiongwei was stopped at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi as there was the LOC against him issued by the Income Tax department. He was set to attend an official meeting of his company in Bangkok.



Directing the I-T department to file its response within a month, the court asked why the LOC against the petitioner shouldn't be quashed.