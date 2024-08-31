Human rights commission seeks report on use of ‘excessive force’ in Kolkata

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report in two weeks from the Kolkata Police commissioner following a complaint from one O.P. Vyas representing the Bharatiya Human Rights Initiative (BHIM). The complaint accuses Kolkata Police of using "excessive and brutal force" on peaceful protesters marching to the state secretariat Nabanna to demand justice in the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on 9 August.

While the peaceful protest turned violent and scores of policemen in uniform sustained injuries, one of them threatened with loss of eyesight, the complaint states, “Over 200 students were arrested and subjected to brutal physical assaults, many sustaining serious injuries. This action violated their right to peaceful assembly and reflected a grave disregard for human rights. The complainant requests that steps be taken to ensure the protection of the students' rights and to provide compensation to the victims."

The allegations, if true, the NHRC notice states, raise a serious issue of violation of the right to peaceful assembly. It refers to observations made by the Supreme Court and goes on to state, "police indulges in excesses and crosses the limit by using excessive force, thereby becoming barbaric or by not halting even after controlling the situation and continuing its tirade".