Humbly accept people's verdict: Rahul

After the Congress' dismal performance in the Assembly elections in five states, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he accepted the people's verdict and congratulated the winning parties.



Rahul Gandhi tweeted in the afternoon: "Humbly accept the people's verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India."