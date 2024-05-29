Hundreds hit by Manipur floods

Hundreds of people have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rain in Manipur's Imphal Valley, an official said on 29 May, Wednesday.

The overflowing Imphal river has inundated several areas, with water entering hundreds of houses, affecting several thousand people who have subsequently taken shelter at nearby community halls, he said.

"Due to incessant rainfall, the riverbank has been breached near Keirang, Khabam and Lairiyengbam Leikai areas in Imphal East district and water gushed into several areas, inundating hundreds of houses. Several areas in Heingang and Khurai Assembly segments in Imphal East district have been badly affected, with floodwater at chest level in many parts," he said.