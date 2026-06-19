Hyderabad court summons Allu Arjun in Sandhya Theatre stampede case

A Hyderabad court has summoned actor Allu Arjun to appear in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, which claimed the life of a woman during the premiere screening of the blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The Nampally Criminal Court directed the actor to appear in person on 22 June. Allu Arjun has been named as Accused No. 11 in the case arising from the stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on 4 December 2024.

The incident took place during a special screening attended by the actor. According to investigators, large crowds gathered at the venue and surged towards the theatre upon his arrival, triggering a stampede. A woman, identified as M. Revathi, lost her life in the chaos, while her son sustained serious injuries.

The court has so far issued summons to 19 of the 23 individuals named in the police chargesheet. The first 10 accused are associated with the management of the theatre, while eight members of the actor's private security team have also been named in the case.