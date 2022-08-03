Hyderabad gang rape case: Plea to take down videos from social media

Minutes before the gang rape in an Innova car on May 28, the accused had taken videos and photographs of each other molesting the victim in a vehicle. They had also uploaded the same on social media.



Two videos of minors molesting the victim are said to be active on Instagram. The faces of the victim and three accused are reportedly seen in these videos. In one of the photos, injury marks are visible on the neck of the girl.



Women safety wing officials have asked the city police to write to Instagram to take down the objectionable content. Police will also seek details of the account holders who uploaded videos and photographs.



Earlier, the Cyber crime police had registered four cases against some Facebook and Instagram account holders for uploading the content.



Six accused including five minors had trapped the girl after she attended a day party with them at a bar in Jubilee Hills on May 28.



Five of the accused later sexually assaulted the victim in a car. The incident came to light only on May 31 after the victim's father lodged a complaint with the police and the police recorded the victim's statement the next day.