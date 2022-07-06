SC declines to interfere with anticipatory bail to actor Vijay Babu in rape case

Senior advocate R. Basant, representing the victim, said Babu disclosed her identity on Facebook Live to pressurise his client and he also fled to Georgia, where there is no extradition treaty, as he opposed the anticipatory bail granted to Babu.



The top court on Tuesday had agreed to hear the plea by the Kerala actor, who was allegedly raped by Babu, challenging the High Court's order granting conditional anticipatory bail to Babu.



During the mentioning of the case on Tuesday, the top court was informed that anticipatory bail has been granted to a person, who initially ran away to Dubai and then to Georgia and came back to India only because his passport was impounded here. The Kerala government counsel contended that the high court says that he will be granted bail if he is to be arrested and it also says that his interrogation is restricted from June 27 to July 3.