Hyderabad-origin man identified as slain suspect in Australia Hanukkah shooting
Telangana Police say radicalisation of Sajid Akram and son had no link to India; Australia calls attack IS-inspired
Sajid Akram, the 50-year-old man shot dead after a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia, was an Indian citizen originally from Hyderabad, Telangana Police said on Tuesday.
Australian authorities have described the incident, which left 15 people dead and dozens injured, as a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State.
In a statement, the office of the Telangana Director General of Police said Akram had migrated to Australia in November 1998, around 27 years ago, but continued to hold an Indian passport. He had recently travelled to the Philippines along with his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, before returning to Australia shortly ahead of the attack.
“Sajid Akram (50) is originally from Hyderabad, India. He completed his B.Com degree in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment in 1998,” the statement said.
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett on Tuesday confirmed that the shooting was being treated as a terrorist act inspired by the Islamic State. Authorities have identified the suspects as a father and son. Sajid Akram was killed during the incident, while Naveed Akram remains in custody at a hospital in Australia.
According to Telangana Police, Akram married a woman of European origin after settling in Australia. The couple have two children — Naveed and a daughter — both of whom were born in Australia and hold Australian citizenship.
Police said Akram had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad after migrating. He visited India on six occasions over the years, mainly to attend to family matters such as property issues and to meet his elderly parents. “It is understood that he did not travel to India even at the time of his father’s demise,” the statement said.
Family members in India have told police they were unaware of any radical beliefs or activities linked to Akram or his son. Telangana Police said there was no adverse record against Akram during his time in India prior to his departure in 1998.
“The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed, appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana,” the police said, urging the public and media to avoid speculation.
Australian media reports have focused on the pair’s recent overseas travel. Citing security sources, ABC News reported that Akram and his son travelled to the Philippines in early November to receive what was described as “military-style training”.
The Philippines Bureau of Immigration confirmed that the two entered the country from Australia on November 1, declaring Davao — a city with a history of militant activity — as their destination. They left the Philippines on November 28 on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila, before returning to Sydney.
According to Philippine authorities, Sajid Akram entered the country on an Indian passport, while his son used an Australian passport. The Philippines’ National Security Council is examining reports related to their visit and possible links to international jihadist networks.
Telangana Police said they remain in touch with central agencies and international counterparts and will extend full cooperation as required during the investigation.
