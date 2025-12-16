Hyderabad-origin man identified as slain suspect in Australia Hanukkah shooting

Sajid Akram, the 50-year-old man shot dead after a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia, was an Indian citizen originally from Hyderabad, Telangana Police said on Tuesday.

Australian authorities have described the incident, which left 15 people dead and dozens injured, as a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State.

In a statement, the office of the Telangana Director General of Police said Akram had migrated to Australia in November 1998, around 27 years ago, but continued to hold an Indian passport. He had recently travelled to the Philippines along with his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, before returning to Australia shortly ahead of the attack.

“Sajid Akram (50) is originally from Hyderabad, India. He completed his B.Com degree in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment in 1998,” the statement said.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett on Tuesday confirmed that the shooting was being treated as a terrorist act inspired by the Islamic State. Authorities have identified the suspects as a father and son. Sajid Akram was killed during the incident, while Naveed Akram remains in custody at a hospital in Australia.

According to Telangana Police, Akram married a woman of European origin after settling in Australia. The couple have two children — Naveed and a daughter — both of whom were born in Australia and hold Australian citizenship.