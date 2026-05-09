Hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 34.9 crore seized at Delhi airport, two arrested

Delhi Customs officials have seized suspected hydroponic marijuana valued at around Rs 34.9 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The passengers, who landed on Thursday aboard Thai Airways flight TG-323, were intercepted by Customs officers after being flagged through the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS), officials said.

According to Customs authorities, the duo had crossed the Green Channel when they were stopped for further checks based on profiling inputs. Their luggage was subsequently scanned, with X-ray images revealing suspicious contents.